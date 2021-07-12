Resolute Partners Group Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Resolute Partners Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Resolute Partners Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Resolute Partners Group owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPL opened at $82.44 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $84.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.84.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

