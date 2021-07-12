Resolute Partners Group Has $7.15 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Resolute Partners Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.2% of Resolute Partners Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Resolute Partners Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,421 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.86 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.01.

