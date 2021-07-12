Resolute Partners Group Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Resolute Partners Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $126.05 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $159.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.05.

