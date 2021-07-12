Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 74,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,037,515 shares.The stock last traded at $17.87 and had previously closed at $17.73.

ROIC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.