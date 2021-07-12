Reviewing Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) & Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) and Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and Newell Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group N/A N/A N/A Newell Brands 6.11% 22.60% 5.85%

85.3% of Newell Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newell Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Latham Group and Newell Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Newell Brands 1 4 4 0 2.33

Latham Group currently has a consensus price target of $34.86, suggesting a potential upside of 14.93%. Newell Brands has a consensus price target of $25.80, suggesting a potential downside of 4.55%. Given Latham Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Newell Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Latham Group and Newell Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Newell Brands $9.39 billion 1.23 -$770.00 million $1.79 15.10

Latham Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newell Brands.

Summary

Newell Brands beats Latham Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands. Its Home Solutions segment offers food and home storage; fresh preserving; vacuum sealing; and home fragrance products under the Ball, Chesapeake Bay Candle, FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Sistema, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. The company's Learning and Development segment provides writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Aprica, Baby Jogger, Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, Mr. Sketch, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Tigex Waterman, and X-Acto brands. Its Outdoor and Recreation segment offers products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities under the Coleman, Contigo, ExOfficio, and Marmot brands. The company markets its products to warehouse clubs, department stores, drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, specialty retailers, distributors and e-commerce companies, home centers, sporting goods retailers, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, and travel retailers. The company was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. Newell Brands Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

