Reviewing Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) & Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS)

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) and Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

This table compares Ocwen Financial and Farmhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocwen Financial -0.67% -1.43% -0.06% Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A

Ocwen Financial has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmhouse has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ocwen Financial and Farmhouse’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocwen Financial $960.91 million 0.26 -$40.18 million ($4.59) -6.16 Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Farmhouse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocwen Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ocwen Financial and Farmhouse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocwen Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ocwen Financial currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.25%. Given Ocwen Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ocwen Financial is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Summary

Ocwen Financial beats Farmhouse on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. Ocwen Financial Corporation serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Farmhouse Company Profile

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.