Revolution Populi Reaches Market Cap of $21.31 Million (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $21.31 million and approximately $60,917.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00052868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.12 or 0.00886417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005394 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.