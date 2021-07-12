ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NYSE:RWLK) CEO Sells $38,025.00 in Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NYSE:RWLK) CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $38,025.00.

ReWalk Robotics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 374,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,410. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.