Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $998.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,005,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,739,000 after buying an additional 1,663,102 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,523,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,702 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,608,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

