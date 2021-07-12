Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $998.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,005,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,739,000 after buying an additional 1,663,102 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,523,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,702 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,608,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.
