Richard J. Jacquet Sells 28,598 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 28,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $1,167,656.34.

Shares of NYSE COUR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 702,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,598. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

