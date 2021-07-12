Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Richelieu Hardware in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$297.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.30 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

RCH opened at C$40.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.83. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 24.55. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$29.55 and a 52 week high of C$43.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21.

In other news, Director Richard Lord sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.25, for a total transaction of C$185,896.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,227,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$178,619,013.33. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total value of C$125,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,090,309.54. Insiders have sold a total of 85,542 shares of company stock worth $3,609,583 in the last ninety days.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

