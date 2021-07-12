Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Market Cap Reaches $27.69 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00054046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00914368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005409 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

