RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFM) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella Sells 3,855 Shares

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFM) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $92,288.70.

