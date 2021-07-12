RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) dropped 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 71,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,961,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Separately, began coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth about $154,701,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth about $134,924,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth about $48,510,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth about $34,429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

