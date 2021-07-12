RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) dropped 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 71,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,961,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.
Separately, began coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.
RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
