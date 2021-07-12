Robert Bernshteyn Sells 50,000 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total transaction of $11,993,000.00.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,924 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $1,929,414.76.

COUP stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $264.32. The company had a trading volume of 29,805 shares.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

