Robert D. Ciappenelli Sells 30,000 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00.

Shares of NYSE DRNA traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.02. 34,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

