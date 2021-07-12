Robert H. Dalrymple Sells 20,458 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NYSE:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NYSE:CHMG) Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 20,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $912,835.96.

Shares of NYSE:CHMG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.29. 6,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,795. Chemung Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

