Robert H. Dalrymple Sells 4,300 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NYSE:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NYSE:CHMG) Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00.

Chemung Financial stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.29. 6,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,795. Chemung Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

