Robert Schlossman Sells 8,014 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $1,716,999.50.
Shares of NYSE ZS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.97. 96,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.
About Zscaler
Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.