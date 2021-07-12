Robert Uger Sells 3,646 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:TRIL) Stock

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:TRIL) insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00.

NYSE TRIL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.46. 13,270 shares of the company traded hands.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.