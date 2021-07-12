Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) rose 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.76 and last traded at $88.76. Approximately 27,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,879,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.26.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Get Roblox alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.37.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 642,677 shares of company stock worth $61,039,003.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $206,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.