Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) rose 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.76 and last traded at $88.76. Approximately 27,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,879,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.26.
RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.37.
In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 642,677 shares of company stock worth $61,039,003.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $206,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.
About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
