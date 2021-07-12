Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 330 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 330 price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ROG. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 330 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 345.38.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.