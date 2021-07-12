Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.25. 7,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,507,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Several analysts have weighed in on RMO shares. Cowen started coverage on Romeo Power in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Williams Financial Group downgraded Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $934.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.22.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Romeo Power by 1,432.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,215 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the first quarter worth $62,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Romeo Power by 105.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the first quarter worth $13,531,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the first quarter worth $99,000. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Romeo Power Company Profile (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

