Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Richard F. Wallman Purchases 2,000 Shares

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $453.25 per share, with a total value of $906,500.00.

Shares of ROP traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $482.34. The stock had a trading volume of 260,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $453.97. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $483.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.5% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 72,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,188,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

