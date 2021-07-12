Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Gap Down to $124.77

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $124.77, but opened at $121.73. Ross Stores shares last traded at $123.41, with a volume of 3,278 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.91.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 398,950 shares in the company, valued at $50,682,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,940 shares of company stock worth $7,055,489. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.