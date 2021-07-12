Rotten (ROT) Market Cap Reaches $298,218.04

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Rotten has a total market cap of $298,218.04 and approximately $700.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00052519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.38 or 0.00899020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 95,207,949 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

