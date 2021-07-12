Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Trading 2% Higher

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)’s share price traded up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. 46,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 99,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Roxgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Roxgold in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Roxgold from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roxgold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.59.

Get Roxgold alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.