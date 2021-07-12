Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $82.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.81. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.93.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

