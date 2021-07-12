RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $862,500.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $862,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:RES traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.99. 509,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,097. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 399,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

