RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Cap Tops $65.85 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 3% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $32,788.96 or 0.98818587 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $65.85 million and approximately $450,545.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,008 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

