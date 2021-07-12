Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 30,550 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NYSE:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NYSE:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $674,544.00.

Shares of NYSE VITL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 398,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,560. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $43.30.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

