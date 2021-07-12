Saipem SpA to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Saipem in a report released on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

SAPMF stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

