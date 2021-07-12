Saleel Awsare Sells 1,581 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NYSE:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NYSE:SYNA) insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46.
SYNA traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.75. 442,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,201. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.63 and a 12 month high of $158.82.
About Synaptics
Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.