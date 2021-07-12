salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 6,135 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,007.50.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.91. 5,560,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,511,041. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $181.93 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $224.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 33.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.