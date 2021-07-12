salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Immersion Capital LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Immersion Capital LLP grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,442 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 10.8% of Immersion Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Immersion Capital LLP owned 0.05% of salesforce.com worth $102,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM opened at $245.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.47. The company has a market cap of $227.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $181.93 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,226,311.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,954 shares of company stock valued at $89,929,356 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

