salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $245.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $181.93 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $656,297.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,589 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,120.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,954 shares of company stock worth $89,929,356 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.