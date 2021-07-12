Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.85

Shares of Salt Lake Potash Limited (LON:SO4) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.85 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.23), with a volume of 211985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.23).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The firm has a market cap of £140.36 million and a PE ratio of -34.36.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

