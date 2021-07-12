Salvatore Ferragamo (SFRGY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS: SFRGY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/9/2021 – Salvatore Ferragamo was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/30/2021 – Salvatore Ferragamo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/28/2021 – Salvatore Ferragamo was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Salvatore Ferragamo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $10.14 on Monday. Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

