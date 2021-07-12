Salvatore Ferragamo’s (SFRGY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SFRGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Salvatore Ferragamo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

SFRGY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.14. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.