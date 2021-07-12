Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 242,386 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 242,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Discovery by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Discovery by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,151 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.32.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.42. 140,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,699,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

