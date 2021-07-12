Samlyn Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Samlyn Capital LLC lowered its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,760 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $13,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $212,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,689 shares of company stock worth $6,316,141. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEAS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,229. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.87. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEAS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.