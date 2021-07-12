Samlyn Capital LLC Has $107.73 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,060,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,283 shares during the period. Snap comprises about 1.5% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Snap worth $107,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 45.6% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Snap stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,216,586. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,209,139 shares of company stock valued at $261,815,984 over the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

