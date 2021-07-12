Samlyn Capital LLC Has $38.18 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Samlyn Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,960,506 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.78% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $38,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,069.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,773 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $37.00. 50,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,736. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.29.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

