Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $15.48 Million in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,481,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Carvana by 184.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,698,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $324.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,257. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.27. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $124.89 and a twelve month high of $327.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 17,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total value of $4,960,165.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total transaction of $7,453,528.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,370.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,399,735 shares of company stock valued at $393,199,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

