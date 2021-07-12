Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases 944,759 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 944,759 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 1.5% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.36% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $110,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after buying an additional 9,378,652 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after buying an additional 1,064,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,219,000 after buying an additional 268,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 908,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,385,000 after buying an additional 335,153 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,531,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,103,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,339,077.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,474,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.