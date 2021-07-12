Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 109,901 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Samlyn Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,901 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Ashland Global worth $59,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,246,000 after buying an additional 115,094 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,318,000 after buying an additional 83,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ashland Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 34,682.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASH traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,260. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.65.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

