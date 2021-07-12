Sanjay Mehta Sells 5,212 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,212 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $684,700.44.

Shares of NYSE TER traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.08. The stock had a trading volume of 985,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,641. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

