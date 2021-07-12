Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saratoga Investment in a research report issued on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.93.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 195.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 87.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

