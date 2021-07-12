Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 195.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 87.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

