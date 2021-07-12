Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) CFO Joel Lebowitz Sells 5,574 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $431,204.64.
NYSE SDGR traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,560. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00.
About Schrödinger
